IGP Seeks Report On Killings In Upper Dir Jirga

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 25 seconds ago Mon 20th September 2021 | 04:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2021 ) :Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Muazzam Jah Ansari on Monday while taking strong notice of killings in a jirga at Upper Dir, has sought a complete inquiry report from the Regional Police Officer Malakand in this regard.

In a statement issued from his office here, the IGP KP directed for sending a complete report of the incident to the CCPO office and initiating stern action against the accused involved.

He said steps should be taken to improve the system of Jirga and arrangements be made to provide foolproof security to the jirga participants.

He further directed for making the District Reconciliation Committees (DRCs) more functional so that local issues and rivalries could be addressed amicably and without any blood shedding.

He directed that DRCs be further strengthened and utilized in a more proper way to avert recurrence of such incidents in future.

