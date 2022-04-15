IGP seeks report on six killings in Lahore

UrduPoint.com

Umer Jamshaid Published April 15, 2022 | 06:19 PM

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan has taken notice of killing of six persons in Green Town area of Lahore and sought a report from the Acting CCPO Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan has taken notice of killing of six persons in Green Town area of Lahore and sought a report from the Acting CCPO Lahore.

The IGP directed the police officers concerned to arrest the culprits and provide justice to the family members on priority basis.

The tragic incident took place Friday morning at PCSIR College Road Amir Chowk and Shiraz Town Mohalla Joyianwala in Green Town area of Lahore. The police arrested the alleged killer Abid and recovered from him a rifle and the vehicle used in the crime.

