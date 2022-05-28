UrduPoint.com

IGP Seeks Report On Women Harassment In Bahawalnagar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 28, 2022 | 08:11 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan has taken notice of an incident of harassment of women in Bahawalnagar and sought a report from regional police officer (RPO) Bahawalpur.

The IGP directed district police officer (DPO) Bahawalnagar to inquire into the incident under his personal supervision. He said strict legal action should be taken against those responsible.

