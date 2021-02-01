IGP seeks traders cooperation in strengthening security

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Islamabad Inspector General of Police (IGP) Qazi Jamil ur Rehman called upon the traders of the federal capital to extend their full cooperation in the efforts of the police strengthening security in the capital city

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :Islamabad Inspector General of Police (IGP) Qazi Jamil ur Rehman called upon the traders of the Federal capital to extend their full cooperation in the efforts of the police strengthening security in the capital city.

He stated this at a meeting with delegations of business community led by Islamabad Chambers of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) President Sardar Yasir and discussed the overall security situation in the district.

The IGP informed the traders' community about the security steps taken by the police and assured that the Islamabad Police would fully cooperate with traders in the resolution of their problems relating to the security concerns.

He said the problems would be resolved in consultation with the trader' community of the federal capital. Qazi Jamil ur Rehman asked the traders to install Close Circuit tv Cameras in the markets and their business centers to watch and monitor the activities.

The IGP told them that representatives of business committees were included in reconciliation committees at the Police Station level.

The traders representatives thanked the IGP for the briefing and assured him of their full support in the security related matters in the federal capital.

The ICCI president also briefed about the issues of traders community and exchanged the views to improve security around their business areas.