UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IGP Seeks Traders Cooperation In Strengthening Security

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 01st February 2021 | 08:13 PM

IGP seeks traders cooperation in strengthening security

Islamabad Inspector General of Police (IGP) Qazi Jamil ur Rehman called upon the traders of the federal capital to extend their full cooperation in the efforts of the police strengthening security in the capital city

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :Islamabad Inspector General of Police (IGP) Qazi Jamil ur Rehman called upon the traders of the Federal capital to extend their full cooperation in the efforts of the police strengthening security in the capital city.

He stated this at a meeting with delegations of business community led by Islamabad Chambers of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) President Sardar Yasir and discussed the overall security situation in the district.

The IGP informed the traders' community about the security steps taken by the police and assured that the Islamabad Police would fully cooperate with traders in the resolution of their problems relating to the security concerns.

He said the problems would be resolved in consultation with the trader' community of the federal capital. Qazi Jamil ur Rehman asked the traders to install Close Circuit tv Cameras in the markets and their business centers to watch and monitor the activities.

The IGP told them that representatives of business committees were included in reconciliation committees at the Police Station level.

The traders representatives thanked the IGP for the briefing and assured him of their full support in the security related matters in the federal capital.

The ICCI president also briefed about the issues of traders community and exchanged the views to improve security around their business areas.

Related Topics

Islamabad Resolution Police Business Chambers Of Commerce Police Station Market TV Industry

Recent Stories

Apex committee finalize GB development package

2 minutes ago

60 poultry units distributed

2 minutes ago

Humaid Al Nuaimi orders disbursement of AED6.5 mil ..

60 minutes ago

Lifebuoy becomes Official Hygiene partner of Pakis ..

2 hours ago

Govt to establish 30 more accountability courts ac ..

2 hours ago

Ajman Ruler offers condolences on death of Princes ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.