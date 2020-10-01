IGP shares plan for monitoring of traffic management on main roads

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Inam Ghani Thursday said that steps should be taken to improve traffic management on roads in Lahore, especially on main highways and sensitive places through efficient use of available resources and modern technology

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Inam Ghani Thursday said that steps should be taken to improve traffic management on roads in Lahore, especially on main highways and sensitive places through efficient use of available resources and modern technology.

He gave these instructions while presiding over a meeting on professional affairs and traffic management of Lahore Police at Central Police Office here Thursday.

The IGP said that chief traffic officer including other senior officers themselves should go out in the field to inspect and monitor the traffic control plan and its implementation as well. He said that traffic wardens should be warned who stand on the sides of roads or show irresponsibility while on duty and even after that departmental action should not be delayed against those who were negligent in their duties.

He said that the duty and patrolling on the roads of Dolphin and PRU teams should be further improved to maintain smooth flow of traffic as well as prevent street crime. He further said that full support of CCTV cameras should be sought for the elimination of one wheeling and over speeding and crackdown against youths involved in one wheeling should be ensured by taking surety bonds from their parents in order to end this bloody game and save precious human lives. He directed CCPO Lahore to expedite the crackdown on beggars and professional beggar mafia on the highways and said that operations against professional beggars should be continued in collaboration with the teams of Child Protection Bureau.

Special action should be taken against professional men and women beggars who exploit children for begging . He further said that the operation against drug addicts should be launched on the roads and in different areas of the city as soon as possible.

On the occasion, DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Khan while briefing the IGP Punjab said that the Health Department was providing a 100-bed ward for rehabilitation where drug addicts will be kept for treatment, so an operation against the drug addicts will be launched in the next few days. IG Punjab Inam Ghani while instructing DIG Operations said that they should not be allowed to leave such drugs addicts until doctors or other staff discharge them after recovery. He further said that full police action should be taken against eunuchs and prostitutes involved in various crimes on highways.

During the meeting, CCPO, DIG Operations and CTO Lahore briefed on various issues including traffic flow and begging. Crackdown on criminals involved in street crime is going on and cameras of Safe City are being used to the fullest to enforce traffic rules, traffic smooth flow on main roads and under passes in Lahore city ,on which IG Punjab emphasized that an educational campaign is underway to make citizens aware of traffic rules At the same time, the police teams should perform their duties more diligently to prevent traffic accidents.

The IGP said that traffic police were a very important component of the Punjab Police who represent the Police Department on the roads with their attitude and professionalism so with better planning and effective use of resources it's performance may further be enhanced. He further said that CTO should adopt a comprehensive and effective strategy keeping in view all aspects related to reduction of traffic accidents and convenience of citizens.

CCPO Lahore Omar Sheikh, DIG Legal Jawad Dogar, CTO Lahore Capt (retd) Syed Hamad Abid and SSP Operations Faisal Shehzad and other officers were also present.