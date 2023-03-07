IGP signs MoU with private institutions for rehabilitation of special children

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ) :Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar on Monday said that a special effort called "Initiative for Differently Abled Children" had been launched to provide modern medical facilities to children affected by mental and physical diseases including hearing and speech.

Under which all possible steps would be taken from platform of department for the rehabilitation of children who deserved treatment, help and attention and to solve the problems, he added.

The IG Punjab said that these children suffering from various disorders deserved special attention and in this process, the police department would spare no effort in providing facilities and support to its employees.

Dr. Usman Anwar signed MoUs with Children's Hospital Lahore, Rising Sun Institute, Full Circle Institute and Hamza Foundation on behalf of Punjab Police for the rehabilitation and support of mentally and physically challenged children under which Punjab Police and all four institutions together would take joint measures for rehabilitation of special and differently abled children of police employees.

On this occasion, IG Punjab appointed DIG Establishment Dr. Inam Waheed as the focal person for coordination with other institutions. He directed the Hamza Foundation to prepare a two-week special training course to teach Basic Sign Language to the police personnel, which would be started from this Friday.

Dr. Usman Anwar instructed the relevant institutions to write a letter for the approval of the provision of driving license to the deaf people.

He said that after the approval of concerned institutions and medical boards, the obstacles in supply of driving license to those deaf persons who meet out the devised standard should be removed.

He expressed these views while speaking at a programme organized for the welfare of special and differently abled children of police employees at the Central Police Office.

Professor Masood Sadiq from Children's Hospital while appreciating the special initiative of IG Punjab, said that Children's Hospital was present for all possible support to provide the best treatment facilities to the children of police employees who were suffering from any kind of mental and physical disability.

The Children's Hospital had state-of-the-art facilities and equipment available for special children and staff was ready to provide special training to the parents and handlers of special children for their care, he added.

Nabila Chaudhry from Rising Sun Institute said that her organization had organized a camp in Lahore for the health screening of children of police employees and such camps would be held regularly in other districts.

On behalf of Hamza Foundation, Dr. Bushra Ejaz, while presenting the support of her organization for the treatment of deaf children and persons, said that Hamza Foundation would organize a special course to teach sign language to police employees so that speech-impaired citizens who came to police offices could be communicated with signs.

She raised the matter of permission for issuance of traffic license for deaf persons by taking it into the notice of IG Punjab, on which IG Punjab directed that an urgent letter should be written to the relevant government institutions that required permission so that final permission could be sought.

Dr. Bushra Ejaz said that the issuance of driving license for deaf individuals would be a historic initiative of IG Punjab.

Sara Ahmed from Full Circle Institute requested that special children be allowed free entry in all the parks, on which the IG Punjab said that instructions would be issued in this regard by bringing it to the notice of the caretaker Chief Minister Punjab and Chief Secretary Punjab.

Sara Ahmed said that the sincere efforts of IG Punjab for the rehabilitation of special and differently abled children were worthy of praise, which would reduce the difficulties of children.