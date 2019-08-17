UrduPoint.com
IGP Sindh Announces Cash Reward For SSU Commando

Sat 17th August 2019

IGP Sindh announces cash reward for SSU commando

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam on Saturday announced a cash reward of Rs.100,000/- for Special Security Unit (SSU) Commando Khan Saeed Afridi who won silver medal in martial arts category in World Police Games, Chengdu, China

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam on Saturday announced a cash reward of Rs.100,000/- for Special Security Unit (SSU) Commando Khan Saeed Afridi who won silver medal in martial arts category in World Police Games, Chengdu, China.

Sindh Police Chief said that Khan's achievement was not only pride for the country but for the Sindh Police as well, according to a statement.

Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam said that Sindh Police, besides focusing on maintaining law and order, was also taking active part in the other healthy and social activities.

