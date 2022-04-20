IGP Sindh announces cash rewards, commendation certificates for police party

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Mushtaq Ahmed Mahar Wednesday ordered for awarding cash prizes and certificates of appreciation to four officials, including an officer of Ittehad Town Police Station, district Keamari for their outstanding performance against crime

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Mushtaq Ahmed Mahar Wednesday ordered for awarding cash prizes and certificates of appreciation to four officials, including an officer of Ittehad Town Police Station, district Keamari for their outstanding performance against crime.

Cash prizes and commendation certificates were announced for ASI Ghulam Murtaza Rs. 100,000, Constable Muhammad Niazi Rs. 100,000 while one basic pay was announced for Constables Naveed Ali, Furqan and Sabir, according to spokesman for IGP Sindh.

Earlier during an encounter, an accused was killed near Yousuf Masjid near Baldia Town Sector 9 / F on April 15, 2022 while two of his accomplices were arrested in injured condition. Three illegal pistols were recovered from the possession of the accused.

Ittehad Town police station had registered a case against the accused under anti-terrorism provisions including robbery, police encounter, attempted murder and arms act.