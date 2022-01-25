IGP Sindh appoints inquiry officer to investigate deaths of 19 people after consuming poisonous liquor

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Mushtaq Ahmed Mahar Tuesday appointed Additional IGP - Internal Accountability Branch (IAB) Farhatullah Junejo as an inquiry officer to investigate the deaths of 19 people after consuming poisonous liquor in Tando Allahyar and Tando Jam.

According to spokesman for Sindh Police, IGP Sindh also suspended the Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs) and Station House Officers (SHOs) of A-Section Police Station Tando Jam and A-Section Police Station Tando Allahyar.

He directed that in the light of highly transparent and impartial investigation, the criminal negligence of the police personnel and those supervising these liquor stores should be held accountable.

IGP Sindh directed that the comprehensive inquiry report of the incident should be sent to the office within seven days for review and further necessary action.