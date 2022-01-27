UrduPoint.com

IGP Sindh Appoints New SSP Sukkur

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 27, 2022 | 01:33 PM

IGP Sindh appoints new SSP Sukkur

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh, Mushtaq Mahar has appointed Sanghaar Malik (BS-18) as Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sukkur, informed a police spokesman on Thursday

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh, Mushtaq Mahar has appointed Sanghaar Malik (BS-18) as Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sukkur, informed a police spokesman on Thursday.

A notification in this regard has also been issued by the provincial police chief, he added.

The government has transferred SSP Sukkur Irfan Ali Samo and placed his services as SSP Dadu district.

>