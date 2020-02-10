IGP Sindh appreciates efforts of officers, personnel for restoration of peace in city

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam on Monday appreciating the efforts and paying tributes to the sacrifices rendered by the police officers and personnel for restoration of peace in the megalopolis, said that it was indeed a proud moment for Sindh Police as Karachi has improved its ranking in the global crime index by 22 points since last year

During his visit to the Karachi Police Office, he said that Karachi has been ranked at 93 in the latest global crime ranking published by Numbeo.com, improving its standing by 5 places since January 2020 and 22 places since May 2019, according to a statement.

Sindh Police Chief in his appreciation letters to the Additional Inspector General of Police- Karachi, Zonal Deputy IGPs, Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs) and SSPs Investigation said that it was a gratifying moment which needs to be acknowledged, projected and sustained without complacency.

He paid rich tributes to the martyred officers and personnel of Karachi Operation. He said the credit of restoration of peace in the city goes to all those who took part in the operation.

Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam said the praiseworthy efforts of all ranks have indeed contributed to the elevation of the image of Sindh Police.

He said the sacrifices rendered by the officers and jawans of other law enforcement agencies including Pakistan Rangers Sindh were also unforgettable.

The IGP Sindh on the occasion asked the officers to improve the police response time besides focusing on team work and ensuring transparency on daily police affairs.

He advised the officers not to misuse their powers, to work devotedly and honestly.