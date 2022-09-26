IGP Sindh appreciates police for foolproof security during cricket matches

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon on Monday appreciated Pakistan Rangers Sindh and other law enforcement agencies for foolproof security during Pakistan and England cricket series.

According to spokesman for Sindh Police, he commended the officers and personnel of Karachi Police range and Traffic Police Karachi for the excellent and foolproof security arrangements during the cricket series.