IGP Sindh calls for fool proof security during Muharram

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Mushtaq Ahmed Mahar, Wednesday, directed the Deputy Inspector General of Police Hyderabad Region and all Senior Superintendents of Police to ensure fool proof security in the region during Muharram-ul- Haram.

Addressing a video link meeting held at DIG office, IGP Sindh appealed to the religious clerics to remain in coordination with the police and law enforcement agencies to maintain peace and harmony during the month of Muharram.

The DIG Hyderabad Naeem Ahmed Shaikh, SSP Hyderabad Adeel Hussain Chandio, SSP Jamshoro Amjad Ahmed Shaikh, SSP Matiari Asif Bughio and others briefed the IGP about security arrangements adopted to maintain peace in respective areas. Anjuman Haideri Qadam Gah, president Nawaz Ali Bhutto, Syed Muhammad Raza Rizvi and Anjuman Imamia Sindh Qadam Gah president Syed Ghulam Akbar Shah also joined the video link meeting and assured their cooperation to maintain peace during Ashura.