IGP Sindh Calls On Home Minister Ziaul Hasan
Sumaira FH Published December 30, 2024 | 07:26 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2024) The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh called on the Sindh Home Minister Ziaul Hasan Lanjar here on Monday.
They discussed the law and order situation in the province and ongoing sit-ins in different areas of the metropolis as well as the police measures in this regard.
The Home Minister directed the IGP to ensure dissemination of information regarding alternative traffic routes to the citizens.
He said that the new year is approaching, in this regard, not only the implementation of the integrated plan, but also the issues and measures like the protection of the citizens must be ensured.
