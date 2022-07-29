UrduPoint.com

IGP Sindh Calls On Sindh Governor

Muhammad Irfan Published July 29, 2022 | 04:30 PM

IGP Sindh calls on Sindh Governor

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon called on the Sindh Acting Governor Agha Siraj Durrani at Governor House here on Friday.

They discussed over all law and order situation in the province and specially street crime in the metropolis.

The strategy of police also came under discussion.

The Acting Governor on the occasion directed the IGP Sindh for the immediate release of Abdul Rehman Mughal, who was abducted from Garhi Yaseen.

He also lauded the performance of police in controlling crime in the mega city.

Related Topics

Sindh Police Governor Law And Order All From

Recent Stories

Traders deliberating to shut their businesses for ..

Traders deliberating to shut their businesses for sometime: Motiwala

2 minutes ago
 Govt delegation meets ECP, demands announcement of ..

Govt delegation meets ECP, demands announcement of PTI's foreign funding case

19 minutes ago
 PCB confirms Imran, Munro as Pakistan Junior Leagu ..

PCB confirms Imran, Munro as Pakistan Junior League team mentors

2 hours ago
 Fuel prices may go up again due to IMF's condition

Fuel prices may go up again due to IMF's condition

2 hours ago
 RUDA, CBD game changer projects, must be completed ..

RUDA, CBD game changer projects, must be completed on Time: Imran Khan

4 hours ago
 FM reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to principles o ..

FM reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to principles of SCO

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.