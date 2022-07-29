IGP Sindh calls on Sindh Governor

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon called on the Sindh Acting Governor Agha Siraj Durrani at Governor House here on Friday.

They discussed over all law and order situation in the province and specially street crime in the metropolis.

The strategy of police also came under discussion.

The Acting Governor on the occasion directed the IGP Sindh for the immediate release of Abdul Rehman Mughal, who was abducted from Garhi Yaseen.

He also lauded the performance of police in controlling crime in the mega city.