IGP Sindh chairs crucial meeting to enhance security measures

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) Under the leadership of IGP Sindh, Riffat Mukhtar Raja, a significant meeting was convened at the Central Police Office (CPO) in Karachi, focusing on the prevailing law and order situation in the province and subsequent police actions.

In attendance were Additional IGP Karachi, DIGPs from various ranges, Special Branch officials, and Zonal DIGPs.

Addressing the meeting, the IGP emphasized the importance of implementing operational directives issued by the newly elected chief minister of Sindh to ensure peace and security across the province. He stressed the need for further directives to solidify the execution of operational measures.

The directive from the chief minister mandates stringent and organized actions against street crimes and rural area criminal activities. The IGP urged all district officers to bolster their police station deployments and intensify patrolling in streets, markets, and neighbourhoods to instil a greater sense of security among citizens.

Riffat Mukhtar Raja underscored the pivotal role of law enforcement agencies as the focal point for public hopes and attention in matters concerning peace, security, and protection.

Regarding law enforcement measures, he instructed strict actions against the sale and use of unauthorized blue/flash/police lights, prohibiting their installation on any vehicle except police patrol cars.

Furthermore, he directed the implementation of comprehensive security measures on all highways in Sindh, including enhanced patrolling, snap checking, roadblocks, and search operations, to ensure the safety of travellers and cargo vehicles.

At the provincial level, concerted efforts will be made to combat aerial firing, display of weapons, and illegal arms trade through organized actions at district and police station levels, targeting individuals and groups involved in such activities.

IGP Riffat Mukhtar Raja reiterated a firm stance against any compromise or pressure tactics in dealing with organized crime, emphasizing the unwavering commitment of law enforcement to maintaining peace and security across the province.