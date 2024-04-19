Open Menu

IGP Sindh Chairs Meeting On Foreigners' Security

Muhammad Irfan Published April 19, 2024 | 07:49 PM

IGP Sindh chairs meeting on foreigners' security

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon chaired a high-level meeting at the Central Police Office (CPO) Karachi to review security arrangements for foreign nationals

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon chaired a high-level meeting at the Central Police Office (CPO) Karachi to review security arrangements for foreign nationals.

The IGP Sindh emphasized the need to establish a dedicated unit within the Special Branch equipped with modern security techniques tailored for the protection of foreigners.

He stressed the strict implementation of the standard operating procedures issued by the Government of Sindh regarding the security of foreign visitors/delegates and regular issuance of security advisories by the concerned officers.

Supervisory officers at the range, district, and zone levels were instructed to reassess security measures for foreigners to formulate a concrete and effective police strategy and submit a review report within three days.

The meeting also addressed the recent suicide attack on foreigners in Mansehra Colony, Landhi, Karachi.

The IGP Sindh commended the swift and effective response of the police, which prevented the attack and ensured the safety of all foreigners involved.

Further discussions centered on enhancing security measures for all Chinese residents, experts and staff, and other foreign guests/delegates in Sindh.

IGP Memon reiterated the commitment of Sindh Police and security agencies to remain vigilant and foil any terrorist threats.

"The proactive stance and preparedness of law enforcement agencies underscore their determination to safeguard the lives and interests of foreign nationals within the province," he added.

The meeting was attended by Additional IGPs from Karachi, CTD, DIGPs, Special Branch, CPEC, SP Foreigner's Security Cell, and other senior police officers. DIGPs from Hyderabad, Sukkur, Larkana, MirpurKhas, and Shaheed Benazirabad Police Ranges participated via video link.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Attack Terrorist Suicide Attack Police Martyrs Shaheed China CPEC Hyderabad Mansehra Sukkur Larkana Landhi All From Government

Recent Stories

Speakers stress burn prevention measures

Speakers stress burn prevention measures

3 minutes ago
 SU extends deadline for submission of LLB (Hons) e ..

SU extends deadline for submission of LLB (Hons) exam forms with late fee

3 minutes ago
 More rain expected in various areas of Balochistan ..

More rain expected in various areas of Balochistan during next 24 hours

3 minutes ago
 Barrister Gohar's criticism against president Zard ..

Barrister Gohar's criticism against president Zardari, a ridiculous act: Sharjee ..

3 minutes ago
 Irrigation Dept to enforce water rotation owing to ..

Irrigation Dept to enforce water rotation owing to low flows in Indus river

3 minutes ago
 Commissioner for integrated efforts to make Karach ..

Commissioner for integrated efforts to make Karachi encroachment-free

3 minutes ago
Wheat procurement drive in Sargodha from April 22

Wheat procurement drive in Sargodha from April 22

8 minutes ago
 Supreme Court dismisses accused's bail plea

Supreme Court dismisses accused's bail plea

10 minutes ago
 Punjab Minister for Health and Emergency Services ..

Punjab Minister for Health and Emergency Services Khawaja Salman Rafique outline ..

8 minutes ago
 Police claim to arrest four outlaws with illegal w ..

Police claim to arrest four outlaws with illegal weapons

8 minutes ago
 Islamabad to host LIIBS 7th edition on April 23, 2 ..

Islamabad to host LIIBS 7th edition on April 23, 24

10 minutes ago
 Minister inspects under construction Jahanzeb Coll ..

Minister inspects under construction Jahanzeb College building

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan