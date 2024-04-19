IGP Sindh Chairs Meeting On Foreigners' Security
Muhammad Irfan Published April 19, 2024 | 07:49 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon chaired a high-level meeting at the Central Police Office (CPO) Karachi to review security arrangements for foreign nationals.
The IGP Sindh emphasized the need to establish a dedicated unit within the Special Branch equipped with modern security techniques tailored for the protection of foreigners.
He stressed the strict implementation of the standard operating procedures issued by the Government of Sindh regarding the security of foreign visitors/delegates and regular issuance of security advisories by the concerned officers.
Supervisory officers at the range, district, and zone levels were instructed to reassess security measures for foreigners to formulate a concrete and effective police strategy and submit a review report within three days.
The meeting also addressed the recent suicide attack on foreigners in Mansehra Colony, Landhi, Karachi.
The IGP Sindh commended the swift and effective response of the police, which prevented the attack and ensured the safety of all foreigners involved.
Further discussions centered on enhancing security measures for all Chinese residents, experts and staff, and other foreign guests/delegates in Sindh.
IGP Memon reiterated the commitment of Sindh Police and security agencies to remain vigilant and foil any terrorist threats.
"The proactive stance and preparedness of law enforcement agencies underscore their determination to safeguard the lives and interests of foreign nationals within the province," he added.
The meeting was attended by Additional IGPs from Karachi, CTD, DIGPs, Special Branch, CPEC, SP Foreigner's Security Cell, and other senior police officers. DIGPs from Hyderabad, Sukkur, Larkana, MirpurKhas, and Shaheed Benazirabad Police Ranges participated via video link.
