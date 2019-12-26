IGP Sindh chairs meeting on law and order

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam on Thursday chaired a high-level meeting to review law and order situation and strategy of Sindh Police here

All the officials concerned are directed with regard to security arrangements in connection with the programs on the martyrdom of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto and on the eve of new year celebrations, said a statement on Thursday.

All Additional IGs, DIGs, district SSPs and other officials concerned participated in the meeting via video link while senior police officials posted at the Central Police Office joined the meeting themselves.

Speaking at the meeting, the Sindh police chief said that foolproof security and traffic arrangements should be made on December 27 across Sindh, to facilitate the participants of the program which would be organised to observe the martyrdom of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto.

The meeting also directed to make overall strict security arrangements at the beach, public places in different areas on the occasion of new years celebrations.