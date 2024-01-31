IGP Sindh chairs meeting to review election arrangements

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Riffat Mukhtar Raja on Wednesday presided over a high-level meeting in Shahbaz Hall to review security arrangements, preparation, law and order situation in Hyderabad Range.

On this occasion, DIG Hyderabad and SSPs of relevant districts gave separate briefings about the prevailing situation and election security plan in range and districts respectively.

He informed that to improve the police communication system modern techniques and equipment were being used and in this connection, various exercises and rehearsals were being carried out and every possible step was being taken to face any untoward situation.

IGP directed to ensure implementation of the code of conduct issued by the election commission and ensure a ban on the display of weapons.

He said that in the wake of security arrangements for general elections a comprehensive strategy to be formed besides ensuring effective policing measures.

IGP directed to compilation of crime registers of all police stations daily by revisiting available crime data and efforts to be taken for their inspections and eliminating crime.

Earlier, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh, Riffat Mukhtar Raja, visited the Hyderabad Police Range central office.

DIG traffic Hyderabad SSP Special Branch, SSPs and ASPs welcomed him on arrival. A contingent of Police presented a guard of honour to the IGP.