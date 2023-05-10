IGP Sindh conducts aerial inspection of city to review security situation

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon on Wednesday conducted an aerial inspection of the areas of Tower, Sohrab Goth, Shahrah-e-Faisal, Dalmia Millennium Point in Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2023 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon on Wednesday conducted an aerial inspection of the areas of Tower, Sohrab Goth, Shahrah-e-Faisal, Dalmia Millennium Point in Karachi.

The IGP was flanked by the Additional IG Special Branch, according to a spokesman of Sindh Police.

The Sindh Police Chief reviewed the current law and order situation and security deployment.

He said the protection of the life and property of the people and all the important installations in the province were the priorities of the Sindh Police.

The IGP ordered the deployment of reserve/anti-rights troops district-wise.

He also directed the officers concerned to strengthen the security measures under random snap checking and picketing.