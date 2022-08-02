IGP Sindh expresses grief over loss of lives in helicopter crash in Balochistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Sindh Police Ghulam Nabi Memon and Additional IG Karachi Javed Alam Odho on Tuesday termed the helicopter crash in Balochistan as a big tragedy.

In a statement, he said that the Sindh Police shares the grief of the bereaved families.

He said that Pakistan Army always kept itself one step ahead in national defense as well as at times of natural calamities.

He also offered fateha for the departed souls and prayed that may Allah grant the deceased a high place in Jannat-ul-Firdoas and give patience to the bereaved families to bear loss with courage.