UrduPoint.com

IGP Sindh Felicitates 76 Inspectors Promoted To Next Rank

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 28, 2022 | 06:10 PM

IGP Sindh felicitates 76 inspectors promoted to next rank

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP), Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon on Thursday congratulated 76 police inspectors who were promoted to the post of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP).

In a simple but dignified ceremony organized at the Central Police Office (CPO) Karachi IGP said promoted officers should use their experience and professionalism by using modern techniques against crimes.

Deputy IGP Headquarters Sindh, DIGP Establishment Sindh and AIGP Establishment Sindh attended the event.

Under the guidelines of IGP Sindh and the recommendations sent by the Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC), the Home Department, Government of Sindh had issued the formal notification of promotion of 76 inspectors to the rank of DSP grade-17.

