IGP Sindh for envisaging contingency plan for legal cattle markets

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Sindh Police Ghulam Nabi Memon has directed the police to adopt security measures under a contingency plan at all legal cattle markets established under permission across the province including Karachi Maweshi Mandi at Super Highway.

He also called for close liaison between the Sindh Police and Pakistan Rangers Sindh and other law enforcement agencies with regard to the overall security arrangements, said a statement on Tuesday.

He said steps should be taken to ensure establishment of cattle markets only at selected or designated places.

He said that surrounding areas of Karachi Superhighway cattle market including all main streets and connecting routes should be surveyed in terms of police stations as regular surveillance and identification be ensured as well as raids should also be carried out in the areas affected by crimes.

Patrolling picketing and random snap checking at the level of police stations on streets and roads should be tightened for the security of traders, he said.

He said that all security and traffic measures should be made extraordinary even at the parking lots, adding that all such measures should be incorporated in all the necessary matters of the contingency plan.