IGP Sindh For Extraordinary Security For Chehlum Of Hazrat Imam Hussain (R.A.)

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 13th October 2019 | 07:20 PM

IGP Sindh for extraordinary security for Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (R.A.)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2019 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Syed Kaleem Imam has directed all the Deputy Inspector Generals (DIGs) to ensure at every level the implementation of the contingency plan for the Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (R.A.), comprising extraordinary security measures for the occasion.

The IGP Sindh further directed that coordination with Pakistan Rangers, Sindh, and other law enforcement agencies should also be strengthened to ensure security of mourning processions and Majalis, according to a statement issued here on Sunday.

He also instructed that all the police stations of Sindh, especially Karachi, should carry out random snap checking and ensure coordination with each other to share information for curbing crimes.

The IGP also directed that besides strengthening intelligence network, patrolling at motorcycle and van, picketing at entry and exit points and further stepping of security arrangements at mosques, Imam Barghas, shrines and religious places of minorities should be ensured.

He further said besides religious places, markets, commercial zones and other public places and important buildings and installations should also be focused during snap checking and patrolling.

More Stories From Pakistan

