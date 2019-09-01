UrduPoint.com
IGP Sindh For Public Cooperation For Maintaining Law And Order

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 01st September 2019 | 06:50 PM

IGP Sindh for public cooperation for maintaining law and order

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2019 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam Sunday appealed the citizens to cooperate with police for maintaining law and order situation effectively during Muharram-ul-Haram.

According to a spokesman for the Sindh Police, the IGP urged people that if they see any suspicious activity or person in their neighbourhood or at any public place like markets, unattended items like parcels, packets, bags, briefcases, vehicle/motorcycles, then they should immediately inform Madadgar-15, nearby police station, SSP offices or any duty officer deployed on the spot, and especially on his WhatsApp no. 03000021882.

