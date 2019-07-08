IGP Sindh for steady improvement in investigation mechanism

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh, Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam here on Monday sought steady improvement in the investigation mechanism adopted by the provincial police department

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2019 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh , Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam here on Monday sought steady improvement in the investigation mechanism adopted by the provincial police department.

Addressing the officials concerned and staffers during his visit to the DIG- Investigation office, he said that the underway modernization of one of the most important components of the department will also be complemented with capacity building of the associated cops.

Appreciative of the efforts put in by the DIG-Investigation, Javed Akbar Riaz, the Sindh police chief said the investigation section being equipped with modern gadgets and equipments would be turned into a state-of-the-art centre.

"Much more emphasis is being made on enhancing professional capacities of our investigators ensure that they are fully capable to realize their professional obligations in terms of both conventional and non-conventional techniques," said Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam.

He expressed his confidence that the department will be able to establish a sound reputation for itself and cops would consider to be an honor for being posted there.

The IGP directed the DIG-Investigations to ensure thatdevelopment work is completed within stipulated time.