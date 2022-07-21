UrduPoint.com

IGP Sindh For Strict Security During Abdullah Shah Ghazi Urs

Faizan Hashmi Published July 21, 2022 | 07:54 PM

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh, Ghulam Nabi Memon on Thursday instructed the police to ensure extraordinary security measures on the occasion of a three-day Urs celebrations of Hazrat Abdullah Shah Ghazi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh, Ghulam Nabi Memon on Thursday instructed the police to ensure extraordinary security measures on the occasion of a three-day Urs celebrations of Hazrat Abdullah Shah Ghazi.

He said in view of the participation of pilgrims and devotees from other parts of the country in the celebrations of Urs, the security should be made extraordinary at the entrance and exit routes of Sindh and all the major and minor highways, according to spokesman for IGP Sindh.

Sindh Police chief said under the district level security plan, measures like intelligence collection and sharing, patrolling, snap checking, picketing, recce, surveillance, blockade and searching should be made extraordinary in order to control the law and order situation.

