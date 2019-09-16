(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2019 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam on Monday directed the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Larkana to ensure transparent inquiry into the case of finding of a girl's corpse from a medical college hostel.

Taking notice of the incident over media reports, the IGP asked the SSPto make the investigation of the case result-oriented, said a statement.