IGP Sindh For Transparent Investigation Of Girl's Corpse In Hostel

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 16th September 2019 | 07:32 PM

IGP Sindh for transparent investigation of girl's corpse in hostel

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam on Monday directed the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Larkana to ensure transparent inquiry into the case of finding of a girl's corpse from a medical college hostel

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2019 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam on Monday directed the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Larkana to ensure transparent inquiry into the case of finding of a girl's corpse from a medical college hostel.

Taking notice of the incident over media reports, the IGP asked the SSPto make the investigation of the case result-oriented, said a statement.

More Stories From Pakistan

