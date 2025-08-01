Open Menu

IGP Sindh Honours Newly Selected ASIs In Ceremony

Faizan Hashmi Published August 01, 2025 | 07:11 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2025) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon, hosted a ceremony in honour of police personnel who recently passed the Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC) exam and were selected as Assistant Sub-Inspectors (ASIs).

The event was held at the Muhammad Ali Shah Auditorium of the Central Police Office (CPO) in Karachi, said a news release Friday.

Senior officers including Additional IGPs, DIGPs, SSPs, and others attended the ceremony.

Six police officials, currently posted in various CPO units, shared their experiences of clearing the competitive exam while performing their regular duties.

Speaking at the event, IGP Sindh described the success of these officers as a positive step for the department. “The selection of educated individuals as officers within Sindh Police is bringing meaningful change to our policing and transforming the culture at police stations,” he said.

He added that this shift in police station culture is creating a more people-friendly and welcoming environment for the public.The government, has also allocated special funds to further improve this cultural shift.

Discussing recent efforts, IGP Sindh highlighted the police's ongoing crackdown on crime, especially drug-related offenses, and said the campaign has shown promising results. “The decline in drug sales is helping protect the younger generation,” he remarked.

“Sindh Police is among the few institutions with a clear mandate to serve people in times of need,” he added, emphasizing that the public fundamentally seeks security services from the police. “Providing effective security is key to eliminating crime,” he said.

“When we function as a team, the results speak for themselves,” the IGP concluded.

