IGP Sindh imposes ban on transfers, mandates duty presence for elections

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2023) Inspector General of Police (IGP) for Sindh, Riffat Mukhtar Raja, has officially prohibited the transfer and reassignment of police officers and personnel within the province police until further notice.

This directive comes as a measure to comply with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) notification.

As per the notification, no officer or personnel will be allowed to take leave except for maternity or medically approved leave sanctioned by a certified medical officer, until the electoral process concludes.

Furthermore, the notification outlines strict instructions for the upcoming general elections. Under the directives from the Sindh Government, all police officers and personnel are required to remain stationed at their duty points to uphold law and order during the electoral period, ensuring their continuous presence at relevant locations.