UrduPoint.com

IGP Sindh Lauds Rescue Team For Saving Woman Attempting Suicide

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 10, 2022 | 08:02 PM

IGP Sindh lauds rescue team for saving woman attempting suicide

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh on Tuesday in a simple ceremony held at the Central Police Office, Karachi, lauded and gave a cash prize of Rs. 0.1 million to the team which rescued the woman and her children, who attempted suicide by jumping off the Netty Jetty Bridge last week

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh on Tuesday in a simple ceremony held at the Central Police Office, Karachi, lauded and gave a cash prize of Rs. 0.1 million to the team which rescued the woman and her children, who attempted suicide by jumping off the Netty Jetty Bridge last week.

During the ceremony, prizes and certificates of appreciation were given to Ali Hassan, Shehryar, Majid, Muhammad Hassan and Sumaiya Wali Dad, members of the team consisting of Jetty Technical Assistant, Customer Care and others.

DIGP Headquarters Sindh, DIGP South, AIGP and Deputy Commissioner South were also present in the ceremony.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Police Suicide Women Million

Recent Stories

German GDP May Shrink by Up to 12% If Russian Gas ..

German GDP May Shrink by Up to 12% If Russian Gas Imports Banned - Reports

1 minute ago
 US Gasoline Prices at Pump at Record High as Biden ..

US Gasoline Prices at Pump at Record High as Biden Prepares to Address Nation on ..

1 minute ago
 Press Release from Business Wire: Hillstone Networ ..

Press Release from Business Wire: Hillstone Networks

2 minutes ago
 Determined to meet masses' expectations: AJK PM

Determined to meet masses' expectations: AJK PM

2 minutes ago
 Police arrest 3 persons for torturing man in Kot A ..

Police arrest 3 persons for torturing man in Kot Adu

6 minutes ago
 Guardiola drops heavy hint that Haaland is on way ..

Guardiola drops heavy hint that Haaland is on way to Man City

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.