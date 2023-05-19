UrduPoint.com

IGP Sindh Launches Plantation Drive In Police Department

Umer Jamshaid Published May 19, 2023 | 02:50 PM

IGP Sindh launches plantation drive in police department

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2023 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon on Friday launched a plantation drive in Sindh Police department by planting a sapling at the Central Police Office, Karachi.

He also instructed the Deputy IGPs of all ranges and senior superintendents of police (SSPs) of all districts to plant trees to minimize extreme heat waves caused by the affects of climate change, according to spokesman for Sindh Police.

IGP Sindh said the need for trees had been there in all eras and their main beneficial effect was protection from severe heat waves, so plant more trees and make the environment pleasant.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Police All From

Recent Stories

Six terrorists arrested fleeing Imran Khan’s res ..

Six terrorists arrested fleeing Imran Khan’s residence Zaman Park, claims CCPO ..

1 hour ago
 Mansour bin Zayed leads UAE delegation at 32nd Ara ..

Mansour bin Zayed leads UAE delegation at 32nd Arab League Summit in Jeddah

2 hours ago
 MoFAIC and Burjeel Holdings sign MoU on provision ..

MoFAIC and Burjeel Holdings sign MoU on provision of healthcare services

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan secures bail in three cases related to ..

Imran Khan secures bail in three cases related to violence on May 9

2 hours ago
 realme Introduces a New Variant of its C-Series Ch ..

Realme Introduces a New Variant of its C-Series Champion realme C33 with 4GB + 6 ..

3 hours ago
 OIC Seeks Enhanced Professional Content Based Medi ..

OIC Seeks Enhanced Professional Content Based Media Cooperation between Member S ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.