IGP Sindh launches plantation drive in police department

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2023 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon on Friday launched a plantation drive in Sindh Police department by planting a sapling at the Central Police Office, Karachi.

He also instructed the Deputy IGPs of all ranges and senior superintendents of police (SSPs) of all districts to plant trees to minimize extreme heat waves caused by the affects of climate change, according to spokesman for Sindh Police.

IGP Sindh said the need for trees had been there in all eras and their main beneficial effect was protection from severe heat waves, so plant more trees and make the environment pleasant.