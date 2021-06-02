IGP Sindh meets families of personnel martyred, injured in Shikarpur operation

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Mushtaq Ahmed Mahar Wednesday met the families of personnel who were martyred and injured during the ongoing operation in Shikarpur, at Central Police Office (CPO).

He offered his condolences with families of martyrs and expressed sympathies, according to spokesman for Sindh Police.

IGP Sindh said that the police department would bear the entire expenses of education of martyrs' children. Also, the treatment of injured cop Abdul Wahid was underway at the Aga Khan Hospital at the government's expense.

Sindh Police Chief also announced a reward of Rs one million for the police party that brought the dacoits to justice in Larkana.

DIGP Headquarters Sindh, AIGP Welfare Sindh and other senior officers were also present on the occasion.