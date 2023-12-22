IGP Sindh meets thalassemia-stricken honorary Captain

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh, Riffat Mukhtar Raja, had a meeting on Friday with Honorary Captain Bilal, who battles thalassemia, showcasing his fondness and dedication to the police force

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2023) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh, Riffat Mukhtar Raja, had a meeting on Friday with Honorary Captain Bilal, who battles thalassemia, showcasing his fondness and dedication to the police force.

Expressing deep affection for the police and other law enforcement bodies in the country, Honorary Captain Bilal highlighted his unwavering commitment by regularly meeting them, stating that this was the essence of the day's meeting.

Welcoming honorary Captain Bilal at the Central Police Office (CPO), the IGP Sindh commended and lauded his fervent devotion, sincerity, and enthusiasm towards the forces.

During the event, the IGP Sindh presented a commemorative shield, extending prayers and best wishes on behalf of himself and the Sindh Police.