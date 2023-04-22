UrduPoint.com

IGP Sindh Message On Eid

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 22, 2023 | 07:50 PM

IGP Sindh message on Eid

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2023 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon in his Eid message has sincerely congratulated the Sindh Police, the families of the martyrs and the people on Eid-ul-Fitr.

He said Sindh Police officers and personnel should always ensure the safety of life and property of citizens and to solve the problems and difficulties faced by the people.

Memon said the police officers should continue the strict security measures during the three days of Eid and after Eid also.

He said as a responsible nation, it was our duty to promote the atmosphere of peace and order and brotherhood during Eid prayers and other activities.

IGP Sindh has appealed that the people of province should prioritize their safety and that of others on the occasion of Eid and ensure full cooperation with the police.

