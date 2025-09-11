IGP Sindh, NADRA Officials Discuss Digital Reforms, Criminal Data Bank
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 11, 2025 | 09:31 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2025) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh, Ghulam Nabi Memon, met with a six-member delegation of senior NADRA officials at the Central Police Office Karachi on Thursday.
The delegation was led by Chairman Regulations NADRA, Dr. Muhammad Raheem Awan, accompanied by Chief Legal Officer Muneeb Cheema and others, said a news release.
Senior police officers including the DG Safe City Authority Karachi, DIGPs of Headquarters, Establishment, IT, CTD, Special Branch, and other officials also attended the meeting.
The discussions focused on strengthening digital reforms, improving facilities, and establishing a joint “Criminals Data Bank.” The DIGP - IT briefed the participants on digital applications developed by Sindh Police and the use of NADRA’s database for criminal identification through facial recognition, fingerprints, and other digital footprints.
He requested NADRA’s support in providing immediate identification and information in high-profile and sensitive cases.
Dr. Raheem Awan said that the purpose of the meeting was to extend NADRA’s support for ongoing digital reforms in Sindh Police. He praised the force’s professionalism, highlighted NADRA’s role in managing data with international standards, and proposed linking driving license services with NADRA, as well as setting up a joint database of prisoners, wanted, and absconding criminals.
IGP Ghulam Nabi Memon acknowledged NADRA as a globally recognized institution and stressed the need for real-time responses in serious crime cases. He directed the DIGP IT & Training to conduct training programs with NADRA for police officers using its facilities, and asked DIGPs CTD and IT to arrange institutional visits to further enhance cooperation.
He emphasized that creating a joint criminal data bank was essential for national security and public interest, and directed NADRA officials to submit proposals and an implementation plan to the Sindh government.
