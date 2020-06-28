IGP Sindh orders to intensify operations against criminals

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2020 ) :Inspector General of Police Sindh Mushtaq Ahmed Mahar on Sunday directed the officers concerned to intensify the ongoing operations against various types of crimes.

In a video-link meeting which held to review the current law and order situation in Police Range Shaheed Benazirabad, IGP Sindh directed that to concrete, coordinated and stern action against criminal elements and their gangs in the areas which are most affected by various incidents of crime and especially snatching of motorcycles.

He directed the Deputy IGP Shaheed Benazirabad to take all possible steps to form a special squad comprising officers and jawans of the elite force to deal with any possible emergency and to ensure prompt police response.

He said that bringing the criminal elements to justice and providing a peaceful environment to the people is of utmost importance among all the duties of the police.

Mushtaq Ahmed Mahar ordered to enhance the snap checking, patrolling, picketing and surveillance on highways and other selected points.

The Sindh police chief said that the implementation of precautionary measures SOPs as instructed by the provincial government to control the outbreak of COVID-19 should be made effective and ensured at all levels.

The meeting was attended by Additional IGP Hyderabad, DIGP Headquarters Sindh, DIGP Special Branch, DIGP Shaheed Benazirabad, AIGP Operations Sindh, and District SSPs Shaheed Benazirabad Range through video link.