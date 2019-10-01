IGP Sindh orders transfer, postings of 4 SSPs

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam Tuesday ordered transfers and postings of four Senior Superintendent of Police (SSPs).

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam Tuesday ordered transfers and postings of four Senior Superintendent of Police (SSPs).

According to a notification, SSP Korangi Muhammad Ali Raza has been transferred and posted as SSP District Malir.

Capt. (R) Faisal Abdullah Chachar, a PSP officer has been posted as SSP Korangi Karachi replacing Muhammad Ali Raza.

SSP Jamshoro Tauqeer Muhammad Naeem has been posted as AIGP (Operation) and Amjad Ahmed Shaikh, an officer of Sindh Police has been posted as SSP District Jamshoro.