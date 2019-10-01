IGP Sindh Orders Transfer, Postings Of 4 SSPs
Umer Jamshaid 47 seconds ago Tue 01st October 2019 | 10:35 PM
Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam Tuesday ordered transfers and postings of four Senior Superintendent of Police (SSPs).
According to a notification, SSP Korangi Muhammad Ali Raza has been transferred and posted as SSP District Malir.
Capt. (R) Faisal Abdullah Chachar, a PSP officer has been posted as SSP Korangi Karachi replacing Muhammad Ali Raza.
SSP Jamshoro Tauqeer Muhammad Naeem has been posted as AIGP (Operation) and Amjad Ahmed Shaikh, an officer of Sindh Police has been posted as SSP District Jamshoro.