UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IGP Sindh Orders Transfer, Postings Of Five Police Officers

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 25th November 2019 | 11:01 PM

IGP Sindh orders transfer, postings of five police officers

Inspector General of Police (IGP- Sindh) Dr Syed Kaleem Imam has issued transfer and posting orders of five police officers

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2019 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP- Sindh) Dr Syed Kaleem Imam has issued transfer and posting orders of five police officers.

According to a notification issued here on Monday, Tanveer Alam Odho, PSP, presently posted as Principal, Razakabad police Training Centre Karachi, is transferred and posted as Senior Superintendent of Police, (SSP) district East replacing Capt (r) Ghulam Azfar Mahesar.

Shoukat Ali Khatain, PSP, presently posted as SSP District West is transferred and posted as Principal, Razakabad Training Centre replacing Tanveer Alam Odho.

Fida Hussain Janwari, SSP AVCC is transferred and posted as SSP District West.

Ms.Suhai Aziz, an officer of Sindh Police is posted as SP District Sujawal. Capt (r) Ameer Saud, SP Sujawal has been asked to report to Addl: IGP Karachi office.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Police Sujawal Saud

Recent Stories

Mexico fell in recession in 1st semester, stagnate ..

3 minutes ago

Ousted Navy secretary made secret deal with Trump: ..

3 minutes ago

Khalid bin Zayed thanks Sheikha Fatima for caring ..

35 minutes ago

Convicted ex-advisor to Trump launches US Congress ..

4 minutes ago

Eight killed in road accident in D.I Khan

4 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receive Emirati Jiu Jitsu champs

35 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.