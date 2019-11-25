IGP Sindh orders transfer, postings of five police officers

Inspector General of Police (IGP- Sindh) Dr Syed Kaleem Imam has issued transfer and posting orders of five police officers

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2019 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP- Sindh ) Dr Syed Kaleem Imam has issued transfer and posting orders of five police officers.

According to a notification issued here on Monday, Tanveer Alam Odho, PSP, presently posted as Principal, Razakabad police Training Centre Karachi, is transferred and posted as Senior Superintendent of Police, (SSP) district East replacing Capt (r) Ghulam Azfar Mahesar.

Shoukat Ali Khatain, PSP, presently posted as SSP District West is transferred and posted as Principal, Razakabad Training Centre replacing Tanveer Alam Odho.

Fida Hussain Janwari, SSP AVCC is transferred and posted as SSP District West.

Ms.Suhai Aziz, an officer of Sindh Police is posted as SP District Sujawal. Capt (r) Ameer Saud, SP Sujawal has been asked to report to Addl: IGP Karachi office.