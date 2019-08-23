UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IGP Sindh Pins Ranks To 3 Promoted SPs

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Fri 23rd August 2019 | 05:18 PM

IGP Sindh pins ranks to 3 promoted SPs

Inspector General of Sindh Police Dr.Syed Kaleem Imam on Friday pinned the ranks to recently promoted three officers from posts of Deputy Superintendent of Police(DSPs) to Superintendent of Police

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2019 ) :Inspector General of Sindh Police Dr.Syed Kaleem Imam on Friday pinned the ranks to recently promoted three officers from posts of Deputy Superintendent of Police(DSPs) to Superintendent of Police.

The Sindh Police chief pinned the ranks of SP to Altaf Hussain, Shahid Mian and Zia Muhammad Baloch, said a statement.

Related Topics

Sindh Police Altaf Hussain From

Recent Stories

Govt efforts to reduce deficit succeeding: PBIF: M ..

4 minutes ago

VC Prof Pasha plant sapling to promote greenery at ..

6 minutes ago

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) injects Rs 813.5 ..

11 minutes ago

Putin, Erdogan to 'activate' cooperation on Syria: ..

11 minutes ago

Gunmen killed man in Quetta

2 minutes ago

No change in British backing of Iran nuclear deal ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.