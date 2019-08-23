IGP Sindh pins ranks to 3 promoted SPs

(@imziishan)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2019 ) :Inspector General of Sindh Police Dr.Syed Kaleem Imam on Friday pinned the ranks to recently promoted three officers from posts of Deputy Superintendent of Police(DSPs) to Superintendent of Police.

The Sindh Police chief pinned the ranks of SP to Altaf Hussain, Shahid Mian and Zia Muhammad Baloch, said a statement.