UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IGP Sindh Reviews Law And Order In Karachi

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 20th August 2019 | 09:17 PM

IGP Sindh reviews law and order in Karachi

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Dr Syed Kaleem Imam on Tuesday presided over a meeting in Central Police Office (CPO) to review the overall law and order situation in the city

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2019 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Dr Syed Kaleem Imam on Tuesday presided over a meeting in Central Police Office (CPO) to review the overall law and order situation in the city.

During the meeting, the IGP instructed police officers called for chalking out a better security plan for snap-checking in all public places, playgrounds, main streets and roads, and proper security at sensitive places.

The meeting was attended by Additional IG Operation Amir Shaikh, DIGPs Administraton, Finance and others.

Related Topics

Sindh Police Law And Order All

Recent Stories

372 applications for national elections received i ..

35 minutes ago

GWU organises workshop on &#039;Reinforcing Women ..

50 minutes ago

1st Hajj flight to land Sialkot tomorrow

3 minutes ago

Rescue-1122 provides services to 871 road accident ..

3 minutes ago

NDMA warns serious flood like situation in River S ..

3 minutes ago

Pakistan to take Kashmir case to int'l forums as I ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.