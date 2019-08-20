IGP Sindh reviews law and order in Karachi

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Dr Syed Kaleem Imam on Tuesday presided over a meeting in Central Police Office (CPO) to review the overall law and order situation in the city

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2019 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Dr Syed Kaleem Imam on Tuesday presided over a meeting in Central Police Office (CPO) to review the overall law and order situation in the city.

During the meeting, the IGP instructed police officers called for chalking out a better security plan for snap-checking in all public places, playgrounds, main streets and roads, and proper security at sensitive places.

The meeting was attended by Additional IG Operation Amir Shaikh, DIGPs Administraton, Finance and others.