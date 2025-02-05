Open Menu

IGP Sindh Reviews Law & Order In Ghotki, Announces Rewards For Outstanding Police Personnel

Faizan Hashmi Published February 05, 2025 | 07:30 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ghulam Nabi Memon on Wednesday visited Ghotki district, where he was presented with a guard of honor by a contingent of police officers at the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) office.

During his visit, IGP Memon reviewed the construction work and security arrangements at the Kandh Kot/Ghotki bridge.

He also received a briefing on police actions taken to maintain law and order in Ghotki's rural areas. The meeting was attended by DIG Sukkur, ASP Mirpur Mathelo, DSPs Ghotki, Ubauro, and Runti, among other officers.

IGP Memon announced rewards for 14 police personnel, including DSPs Abawaro and Runti, and seven members of the IT Drawn Team, for their outstanding performance in maintaining law and order. He also commended the SHOs of Daharki, Ubauro and Khambra, as well as the head moharrars of the same police stations.

IGP Sindh emphasized that no leniency would be shown to those involved in dacoities and kidnappings. He directed police to take stern action against criminals in rural and urban areas and to use all available resources to combat crime.

The IGP also announced that modern weapons and vehicles would be provided to police soon. He stated that maintaining law and order in Sukkur and Larkana divisions was a top priority and that police were committed to protecting the lives and property of citizens.

During the meeting, IGP Memon tasked the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) with investigating the supply of arms in Kachho. He also directed police to improve intelligence-based operations in the area.

The IGP's visit concluded with a presentation of gifts by DIG Sukkur and SSP Ghotki.

