- Home
- Pakistan
- IGP Sindh reviews Law & Order in Ghotki, announces rewards for outstanding police personnel
IGP Sindh Reviews Law & Order In Ghotki, Announces Rewards For Outstanding Police Personnel
Faizan Hashmi Published February 05, 2025 | 07:30 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ghulam Nabi Memon on Wednesday visited Ghotki district, where he was presented with a guard of honor by a contingent of police officers at the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) office.
During his visit, IGP Memon reviewed the construction work and security arrangements at the Kandh Kot/Ghotki bridge.
He also received a briefing on police actions taken to maintain law and order in Ghotki's rural areas. The meeting was attended by DIG Sukkur, ASP Mirpur Mathelo, DSPs Ghotki, Ubauro, and Runti, among other officers.
IGP Memon announced rewards for 14 police personnel, including DSPs Abawaro and Runti, and seven members of the IT Drawn Team, for their outstanding performance in maintaining law and order. He also commended the SHOs of Daharki, Ubauro and Khambra, as well as the head moharrars of the same police stations.
IGP Sindh emphasized that no leniency would be shown to those involved in dacoities and kidnappings. He directed police to take stern action against criminals in rural and urban areas and to use all available resources to combat crime.
The IGP also announced that modern weapons and vehicles would be provided to police soon. He stated that maintaining law and order in Sukkur and Larkana divisions was a top priority and that police were committed to protecting the lives and property of citizens.
During the meeting, IGP Memon tasked the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) with investigating the supply of arms in Kachho. He also directed police to improve intelligence-based operations in the area.
The IGP's visit concluded with a presentation of gifts by DIG Sukkur and SSP Ghotki.
Recent Stories
Hamdan bin Mohammed attends graduation ceremony of 25th cohort of Rashid bin Sae ..
EU court dismisses Poland's complaints over EU fines
MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Democratic Republic of Tim ..
MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Republic of Turkiye
UAE's foreign trade hit all-time-high of AED3 trillion by end of 2024: Mohammed ..
New Zealand cricket team arrives in Pakistan for Tri-nation series
Cultural Foundation kicks off 2025 with diverse activities
Prince Karim Aga Khan of Ismaili Community passes away in Lisbon
Sharjah Consultative Council committee continues supporting emirate's comprehens ..
Emirates Global Aluminium joins Dubai Future Forum’s network of sponsors
UAE Team ADQ partners with Analog to accelerate human performance through AI
Abdullah bin Zayed attends Zayed Award for Human Fraternity ceremony
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Awareness walks against kite flying organized in Sadiqabad, Pirwadhai areas5 minutes ago
-
IGP Sindh reviews Law & Order in Ghotki, announces rewards for outstanding police personnel5 minutes ago
-
Governor Tessori pays glowing tribute to resolute struggle of Kashmiri people5 minutes ago
-
International parliamentary delegations start arriving5 minutes ago
-
Senator Tarar reaffirms unwavering support for people of IIOJK on Kashmir Solidarity Day5 minutes ago
-
Serious negotiations only way forward for PTI instead of writing meaningless letter to COAS: Irfan S ..15 minutes ago
-
Walk organised to express solidarity with Kashmiris15 minutes ago
-
Khan has withdrawn his demand for a judicial commission regarding elections: Khuhro15 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers 69 kg drugs in five operations15 minutes ago
-
Three-Day mourning announced in GB over passing of Prince Karim Aga Khan15 minutes ago
-
Government College University observes Kashmir Solidarity day15 minutes ago
-
Waqar Mehdi visits Aga Khan Jamat Khana to condole Prince Karim's death15 minutes ago