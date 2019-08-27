IGP-Sindh reviews police investigation related to honor killing

Inspector General of Police (IGP-Sindh), Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam here on Tuesday chaired a meeting to review progress made by the department in its investigations related to karo-kari (honor killing) cases

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2019 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP-Sindh), Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam here on Tuesday chaired a meeting to review progress made by the department in its investigations related to karo-kari (honor killing) cases.

The audio-link session was attended by Additional Inspector General of Police (AIG -Sukkur), Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG- Sukkur), DIG - Headquarters, DIG-Crime and Investigation, AIG - Operations and other concerned officials.

The Sindh Police chief directed the DIG - Investigations to prepare a detailed case to case basis report about release and conviction in the honor killing cases registered by the department across the province.

He further directed the concerned officials to ensure that not only there must not be any loop hole in the investigations but the same are also adequately pursued before the courts.

DIG-Sukkur was asked to take on-board all concerned stakeholders and with their consultation a proposal be developed to help end the menace of karo-kari.

A check list be prepared, said IGP-Sindh to help avoid any lapse on part of the department and also factors that are registered to situations favorable for people resorting to such heinous crimes.

Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam said suggestions for modifications in relevant laws besides fresh legislation to curb the crime may also be incorporated in the report focused on its eradication at grass roots level.