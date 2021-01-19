UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IGP Sindh Reviews Security Arrangements

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 30 seconds ago Tue 19th January 2021 | 09:08 PM

IGP Sindh reviews security arrangements

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Mushtaque Ahmed Mahar visited the Deputy Inspector General of Police Shaheed Benazirabad office and chaired a meeting to review arrangements for curbing coronavirus pandemic and law and order situation in Police Range

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2021 ) :The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Mushtaque Ahmed Mahar visited the Deputy Inspector General of Police Shaheed Benazirabad office and chaired a meeting to review arrangements for curbing coronavirus pandemic and law and order situation in Police Range.

DIG Shaheed Benazirabad Mazhar Nawaz Shaikh, SSP SBA Tanveer Hussain Tunio, SSP Naushehro Feroze Altaf Hussain Laghari, SSP Sanghar Usman Ghani SIddiqui and ASP City Muhammad Zafar Siddiqui welcomed the chief guest.

IGP Sindh appreciated the performance and efforts of police officers and jawans in maintaining overall law and order situation, extending full-fledged support of administration in carrying out effective lockdown, strict implementation on Sindh Government orders during the coronavirus pandemic.

DIG Mazhar Nawaz Shaikh on the occasion briefed the IG Sindh about security arrangements and law and order situation in Shaheed Benazirabad Range and said that 6650 FIRs were registered in the range during the year 2020 while 12425 criminals were arrested during the period and were sent behind the bars.

He said that apart from this, police arrested 385 proclaimed offenders, 241 absconders and seized a large quantity of drugs and weapons from their custody. He said that these weapons include 16 kalashnikovs, 549 revolvers/pistols, 20 rifles and 117 shot guns. He said that police also seized 1068.520 kilogram of Hashish, 749 grams of heroin, 10.520 kilogram opium, 332.900 kilograms Bhang, 77314 liters raw wine, 1207 liquor bottles, 861 points wine and 1,27,795 kilograms of Gutka. Earlier IG Sindh Mushtaque Mahar was accorded Guard of Honour on arrival at Shaheed Benazirabad Range office. Later IG Sin planted a sapling at Range office.

Related Topics

Sindh Police Altaf Hussain Martyrs Shaheed Law And Order Drugs Sanghar Usman Ghani Criminals 2020 From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

BREAKING: UAE crosses 2 million doses of COVID-19 ..

9 minutes ago

Crescent Petroleum CEO highlights role of natural ..

9 minutes ago

Solid performance of Sharjah Chamber reflects Shar ..

24 minutes ago

Gold rates in Karachi on Tuesday 19 Jan 2021

29 seconds ago

Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX Closing Rates (part 2) ..

30 seconds ago

MD SNGPL listens to public problems at E-Kachehri

33 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.