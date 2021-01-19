IGP Sindh reviews security arrangements

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Mushtaque Ahmed Mahar visited the Deputy Inspector General of Police Shaheed Benazirabad office and chaired a meeting to review arrangements for curbing coronavirus pandemic and law and order situation in Police Range

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2021 ) :The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Mushtaque Ahmed Mahar visited the Deputy Inspector General of Police Shaheed Benazirabad office and chaired a meeting to review arrangements for curbing coronavirus pandemic and law and order situation in Police Range.

DIG Shaheed Benazirabad Mazhar Nawaz Shaikh, SSP SBA Tanveer Hussain Tunio, SSP Naushehro Feroze Altaf Hussain Laghari, SSP Sanghar Usman Ghani SIddiqui and ASP City Muhammad Zafar Siddiqui welcomed the chief guest.

IGP Sindh appreciated the performance and efforts of police officers and jawans in maintaining overall law and order situation, extending full-fledged support of administration in carrying out effective lockdown, strict implementation on Sindh Government orders during the coronavirus pandemic.

DIG Mazhar Nawaz Shaikh on the occasion briefed the IG Sindh about security arrangements and law and order situation in Shaheed Benazirabad Range and said that 6650 FIRs were registered in the range during the year 2020 while 12425 criminals were arrested during the period and were sent behind the bars.

He said that apart from this, police arrested 385 proclaimed offenders, 241 absconders and seized a large quantity of drugs and weapons from their custody. He said that these weapons include 16 kalashnikovs, 549 revolvers/pistols, 20 rifles and 117 shot guns. He said that police also seized 1068.520 kilogram of Hashish, 749 grams of heroin, 10.520 kilogram opium, 332.900 kilograms Bhang, 77314 liters raw wine, 1207 liquor bottles, 861 points wine and 1,27,795 kilograms of Gutka. Earlier IG Sindh Mushtaque Mahar was accorded Guard of Honour on arrival at Shaheed Benazirabad Range office. Later IG Sin planted a sapling at Range office.