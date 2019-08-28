UrduPoint.com
IGP-Sindh Seeks Details About Minor Girl Abuse In Jacobabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 28th August 2019 | 04:22 PM

IGP-Sindh seeks details about minor girl abuse in Jacobabad

Inspector General of Police - Sindh, Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam has directed SSP-Jacobabad to immediately forward him details of the reported case regarding the girl child subjected to abuse in his jurisdiction

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019 ) :Inspector General of Police - Sindh, Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam has directed SSP-Jacobabad to immediately forward him details of the reported case regarding the girl child subjected to abuse in his jurisdiction.

According to a press release issued by Central Police Office here Wednesday the Sindh police chief has also sought a comprehensive inquiry and an absolutely impartial investigations about the case.

He emphasized that the concerned child and her family must be provided with justice on urgent basis with due attention that a strong and loop hole free case is prepared against the arrested culprits so as to ensure that justice is done and a precedence isset leading towards deterrence for such criminal activities.

