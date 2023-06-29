Open Menu

IGP Sindh, Senior Officials Of Sindh Police Offer Eid Prayer At Central Police Office Karachi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 29, 2023 | 08:50 PM

IGP Sindh, senior officials of Sindh police offer Eid prayer at Central Police Office Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2023 ) :Inspector General of Sindh Police Ghulam Nabi Memon Sodhu, Additional IGs, Karachi, Investigation, Training, DIGs East, Traffic Karachi, in addition to senior police officers of the district, offered Eid-ul-Azha prayer in the mosque of Central Police Office Karachi here on Thursday.

On the occasion, special prayers for the development and prosperity of the country and the martyrs of Sindh Police was also held after the Eid ul-Azha sermon. Later, IG Sindh met senior police officers participating in the Eid prayer.

Speaking on the occasion, Ghulam Nabi Memon said that the Eid of sacrifice helps us to follow Sunnah Ibrahimi and love, brotherhood, and tolerance among ourselves.

It teaches brotherhood and peace.

He instructed the Sindh Police to make the overall matters and measures related to maintaining law and order public friendly according to the wishes and intentions of the law-abiding citizens while improving the ongoing crackdown against the professional criminal elements between the public and the professional criminal elements. Become an iron wall.

He said that extraordinary security measures should be ensured at the police station level in all the places on the occasion of Eid prayers , central mosques, imam bargahs and places where sacrifices are taken.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Police Martyrs Shaheed Law And Order Police Station Traffic Criminals Prayer Mosque All Love

Recent Stories

UAE President exchanges Eid Al Adha greetings with ..

UAE President exchanges Eid Al Adha greetings with Turkish President, Kuwaiti Pr ..

59 minutes ago
 Saqr Ghobash meets Saudi Crown Prince

Saqr Ghobash meets Saudi Crown Prince

2 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler receives well-wishers on Eid Al Adh ..

Fujairah Ruler receives well-wishers on Eid Al Adha

2 hours ago
 UAQ Ruler continues to receive Eid Al Adha well-wi ..

UAQ Ruler continues to receive Eid Al Adha well-wishers

2 hours ago
 RAK Ruler receives well-wishers on Eid Al Adha

RAK Ruler receives well-wishers on Eid Al Adha

2 hours ago
 ERC distributes Eid Al Adha sacrificial meat in 4 ..

ERC distributes Eid Al Adha sacrificial meat in 4 Syrian governorates

2 hours ago
Gold slides to over 3-month low

Gold slides to over 3-month low

5 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler, CP continue to receive Eid Al Adha we ..

Ajman Ruler, CP continue to receive Eid Al Adha well-wishers

6 hours ago
 Eid-ul-Azha being celebrated today with religious ..

Eid-ul-Azha being celebrated today with religious fervor

6 hours ago
 Chery listed in China’s top 50 global brands in ..

Chery listed in China’s top 50 global brands in 2023

6 hours ago
 Head of Cyber Security leads a UAE delegation to C ..

Head of Cyber Security leads a UAE delegation to Cyber Week in Tel Aviv

8 hours ago
 COP28 President-Designate calls for holistic ecosy ..

COP28 President-Designate calls for holistic ecosystem to drive climate action d ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan