IGP Sindh, senior officials of Sindh police offer Eid prayer at Central Police Office Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2023 ) :Inspector General of Sindh Police Ghulam Nabi Memon Sodhu, Additional IGs, Karachi, Investigation, Training, DIGs East, Traffic Karachi, in addition to senior police officers of the district, offered Eid-ul-Azha prayer in the mosque of Central Police Office Karachi here on Thursday.

On the occasion, special prayers for the development and prosperity of the country and the martyrs of Sindh Police was also held after the Eid ul-Azha sermon. Later, IG Sindh met senior police officers participating in the Eid prayer.

Speaking on the occasion, Ghulam Nabi Memon said that the Eid of sacrifice helps us to follow Sunnah Ibrahimi and love, brotherhood, and tolerance among ourselves.

It teaches brotherhood and peace.

He instructed the Sindh Police to make the overall matters and measures related to maintaining law and order public friendly according to the wishes and intentions of the law-abiding citizens while improving the ongoing crackdown against the professional criminal elements between the public and the professional criminal elements. Become an iron wall.

He said that extraordinary security measures should be ensured at the police station level in all the places on the occasion of Eid prayers , central mosques, imam bargahs and places where sacrifices are taken.