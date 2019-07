(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2019 ) : Sindh Inspector General Police (IGP) Dr.Syed Kaleem Imam on Thursday condoled the demise of senior journalist Attullah Rajar.

In a condolence message, the IGP Sindh prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.