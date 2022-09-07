UrduPoint.com

IGP Sindh Visits Hyderabad To Review Relief And Rescue Operation

Muhammad Irfan Published September 07, 2022 | 12:10 AM

IGP Sindh visits Hyderabad to review relief and rescue operation

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2022 ) :Inspector General Police (IGP) Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon visited Hyderabad range on Tuesday and reviewed the rescue and relief work as well as related security issues.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) Syed Pir Muhammad Shah, DIG Mirpurkhas Zulfikar Mehar and SSPs warmly welcomed the IGP Sindh on his arrival at the DIGP office Hyderabad and a well-armed contingent of police presented guard of honour.

According to the spokesperson, the IGP chaired a high-level police meeting at the DIGP office in which DIGPs, SSPs and other officers participated.

DIGP Syed Pir Muhammad Shah briefed the IGP on the rescue and relief work, and other safety issues regarding flood victims.

Memon was told that 80 percent area of Dadu district had been badly affected, while 12 police stations of Jamshoro district were flooded.

Around 62 police vehicles engaged in relief activities had been affected, while a number of police stations, check-posts in Hyderabad range had also been damaged by the floods, the DIGP said.

He further said that four spells of Monsoon rains occurred in Sindh from July 1 to August 24 which resulted in loss of precious human lives, houses, crops and livestock.

The areas most affected by rain and flood water in the Hyderabad range included Qasimabad, Taluka City, Latifabad, Dadu, Mehar, Johi, Khairpur Nathan Shah, Sehwan, Manjhand, Kotri, Thatta, Ghora Bari, Keti Bandar, Behnbhur, Sajawal, Jati, Shah Bandar, Tando Bago, Matli, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Ghulam Hyder, Bulri Shah Karim, Jhandu Marri and Chambar, he said.

He said that patrolling had been started on the highways for the safe delivery of relief goods. Trucks carrying relief goods were being provided security. The police was engaged in providing security in nine districts of Hyderabad range.

Pir Muhammad Shah said that 10 police boats were engaged in patrolling in Dadu and Jamshoro round the clock to not only carry out relief work, but also to evacuate the stranded people.

The IGP Sindh was informed that the Hyderabad Range Police was also providing security to the distribution points of the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) and the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

The DIGP further informed that 24-hour security was being provided to Benazir Income Support Program centres for the rain/flood victims in the range, while 35 cases involving fraud had been registered and 53 persons had been arrested.

Fourteen tent villages and 374 relief camps had been set up for the victims in various districts of Hyderabad range and were being provided complete security throughout the day, he said.

Syed Pir Mohammad Shah said that relief camps had also been set up by the police in different districts in which food and drinking water were being provided to the victims.

DIGP Mirpurkhas Zulfikar Mehar briefed the IGP on rain/flood-affected areas. He also provided details of damage and distribution of relief items to the victims in Mirpurkhas range.

The IGP Sindh appreciated the performance of DIGP Hyderabad and Mirpurkhas range. He announced to give six KV electric generators to the police stations of Hyderabad range which were deprived of electricity.

He issued instructions for the immediate construction of houses of police officers and police martyrs which were destroyed by floods.

He also issued orders to provide more RRF, SRP personnel and vehicles for Hyderabad district.

The IGP Sindh further directed that during the distribution of relief items, a gentle attitude should be maintained with the victims.

Related Topics

Sindh Police Martyrs Shaheed Electricity Flood Water Vehicles Hyderabad Bari Bago Jamshoro Thatta Tando Muhammad Khan Khairpur Dadu Mehar Matli Qasimabad Kotri July August From Rains

Recent Stories

India close to Asia Cup exit after Sri Lanka defea ..

India close to Asia Cup exit after Sri Lanka defeat

10 minutes ago
 PTI chairman himself biggest enemy of his party: Q ..

PTI chairman himself biggest enemy of his party: Qamar Zaman Kaira

10 minutes ago
 Ben Wallace Re-appointed as UK Defense Secretary - ..

Ben Wallace Re-appointed as UK Defense Secretary - Prime Minister's Office

12 minutes ago
 US Weapons Systems for Taiwan Intended for Defensi ..

US Weapons Systems for Taiwan Intended for Defensive Purposes - State Department

12 minutes ago
 Rana Sanaullah asks judiciary to take notice again ..

Rana Sanaullah asks judiciary to take notice against Imran for bringing disreput ..

12 minutes ago
 Relations Between India, Russia to Remain Unaffect ..

Relations Between India, Russia to Remain Unaffected Amid US-China Tensions - Ex ..

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.