IGP Sindh visits Hyderabad to review relief and rescue operation

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2022 ) :Inspector General Police (IGP) Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon visited Hyderabad range on Tuesday and reviewed the rescue and relief work as well as related security issues.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) Syed Pir Muhammad Shah, DIG Mirpurkhas Zulfikar Mehar and SSPs warmly welcomed the IGP Sindh on his arrival at the DIGP office Hyderabad and a well-armed contingent of police presented guard of honour.

According to the spokesperson, the IGP chaired a high-level police meeting at the DIGP office in which DIGPs, SSPs and other officers participated.

DIGP Syed Pir Muhammad Shah briefed the IGP on the rescue and relief work, and other safety issues regarding flood victims.

Memon was told that 80 percent area of Dadu district had been badly affected, while 12 police stations of Jamshoro district were flooded.

Around 62 police vehicles engaged in relief activities had been affected, while a number of police stations, check-posts in Hyderabad range had also been damaged by the floods, the DIGP said.

He further said that four spells of Monsoon rains occurred in Sindh from July 1 to August 24 which resulted in loss of precious human lives, houses, crops and livestock.

The areas most affected by rain and flood water in the Hyderabad range included Qasimabad, Taluka City, Latifabad, Dadu, Mehar, Johi, Khairpur Nathan Shah, Sehwan, Manjhand, Kotri, Thatta, Ghora Bari, Keti Bandar, Behnbhur, Sajawal, Jati, Shah Bandar, Tando Bago, Matli, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Ghulam Hyder, Bulri Shah Karim, Jhandu Marri and Chambar, he said.

He said that patrolling had been started on the highways for the safe delivery of relief goods. Trucks carrying relief goods were being provided security. The police was engaged in providing security in nine districts of Hyderabad range.

Pir Muhammad Shah said that 10 police boats were engaged in patrolling in Dadu and Jamshoro round the clock to not only carry out relief work, but also to evacuate the stranded people.

The IGP Sindh was informed that the Hyderabad Range Police was also providing security to the distribution points of the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) and the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

The DIGP further informed that 24-hour security was being provided to Benazir Income Support Program centres for the rain/flood victims in the range, while 35 cases involving fraud had been registered and 53 persons had been arrested.

Fourteen tent villages and 374 relief camps had been set up for the victims in various districts of Hyderabad range and were being provided complete security throughout the day, he said.

Syed Pir Mohammad Shah said that relief camps had also been set up by the police in different districts in which food and drinking water were being provided to the victims.

DIGP Mirpurkhas Zulfikar Mehar briefed the IGP on rain/flood-affected areas. He also provided details of damage and distribution of relief items to the victims in Mirpurkhas range.

The IGP Sindh appreciated the performance of DIGP Hyderabad and Mirpurkhas range. He announced to give six KV electric generators to the police stations of Hyderabad range which were deprived of electricity.

He issued instructions for the immediate construction of houses of police officers and police martyrs which were destroyed by floods.

He also issued orders to provide more RRF, SRP personnel and vehicles for Hyderabad district.

The IGP Sindh further directed that during the distribution of relief items, a gentle attitude should be maintained with the victims.