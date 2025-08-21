IGP Sindh visits newly established Centralized Investigation Cell in district Central

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon visited the first-ever Centralized Investigation Cell (CIC) set up in District Central Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon visited the first-ever Centralized Investigation Cell (CIC) set up in District Central Karachi.

He was accompanied by Additional IGPs of Karachi, Operations, zonal DIGPs, heads of Crime and Investigation, IT, Training, CIA, SSPs of Central and West, and SP Liaquatabad Division among other senior officials, said a news release on Thursday.

Upon arrival at the DIGP West office, the IGP Sindh was presented a guard of honor before touring different sections of the CIC inside the Liaquatabad Complex.

DIGP West briefed the IGP Sindh on the objectives of the CIC, explaining that the cell was established to improve investigative processes by introducing modern techniques, technology, and specialized practices. The facility brings under one roof the investigating officers of seven police stations from the Liaquatabad Division.

The CIC is equipped with an IT lab, interrogation rooms, witness rooms, a lock-up, and a women police unit. Separate desks have been set up for serious crimes, robberies, financial crimes, and offenses against women and children. An SP (Investigation) heads the cell, with a DSP serving as divisional in-charge. Cases are assigned to officers based on their expertise and experience.

According to official data, between January and August 15, 2025, a total of 1,245 cases were registered in the division, out of which 993 were successfully detected, an 80 percent detection rate.

DIGP West said similar CICs will be established in the remaining divisions of the West Zone, and a digital databank of investigation reports has also been developed.

Additional IGP Karachi noted that while detection rates have improved, the next goal is to increase the conviction rate. He added that District Central, being Karachi’s most densely populated district, requires more motorcycle squads to help curb street crime. He credited the Shaheen Force’s continuous patrolling in streets, markets, and residential areas for a significant drop in street crimes.

IGP Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon praised the initiative, calling it a functional and results-oriented step towards tackling crime and improving investigations. He stressed that modernizing the police with upgraded facilities and technology is essential, adding that future plans include expanding CICs to divisional headquarters across Karachi and eventually at the town level.

He also highlighted that the province-wide process of digitizing FIRs from registration to case completion is underway. On the occasion, certificates were awarded to officers who had shown outstanding performance in investigations.