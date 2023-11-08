Open Menu

IGP Sindh Visits RRF Korangi Base

Sumaira FH Published November 08, 2023 | 06:44 PM

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh, Riffat Mukhtar Raja, paid a visit to the Rapid Response Force (RRF) Korangi Base on Wednesday

Upon his arrival, a police contingent presented a guard of honor and DIGP RRF Muqaddas Haider extended a warm welcome to the IGP Sindh. During his visit, IGP Sindh inspected various departments at the RRF Korangi Base, according to a news release.

The IGP expressed his admiration for the RRF, recognizing them as a courageous force. He acknowledged the sacrifices made by RRF officers and personnel in the fight against crimes, paying homage to the martyrs of the force.

He expressed his pride in leading such a brave force.

Emphasizing the need for dynamic and diligent policing in today's world, the IGP highlighted the role of the police in maintaining peace and order, even in times of challenges. He stressed the importance of modern policing techniques as an effective tool against crimes.

During the visit, SSP RRF Ali Raza briefed the IGP on the unit's efforts in ensuring peace and security, particularly during emergency situations.

